Mini Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts

Rating: 4.41 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

The best way to make doughnuts even better? Make them yourself! They're sweet, fluffy, and the star of any dessert plate.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325ºF. Coat a mini (2-inch) doughnut pan with cooking spray.* In a bowl combine flour, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl combine the next five ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until smooth. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture; whisk until combined and smooth.

  • Spoon batter into a large resealable plastic bag. Using scissors, cut off a corner; squeeze batter into prepared pan, filling each cup about two-thirds full. Smooth tops.

  • Bake about 8 minutes or until doughnuts are nearly firm when lightly pressed. Cool in pan on a wire rack 3 minutes. Turn doughnuts out of pan onto wire rack.

  • In a bowl stir together granulated sugar and cinnamon. Dip warm doughnuts into sugar mixture, turning to coat.

*Tip

Purchase a mini doughnut pan, which gives these donuts their traditional shape, at a specialty cookware shop or online. If necessary, bake doughnuts in two batches, washing pan and coating again with cooking spray before filling with the remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; 4 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 180 mg sodium. 91 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (10)

Pat O'Dea
Rating: Unrated
08/24/2016
I have a regular size donut pan ---- how long would I need to bake them?
Keely Gamble
Rating: Unrated
09/08/2016
Why isn't there any answers to the questions I have the same questions.
PB Korch
Rating: Unrated
08/18/2016
And they have cornstarch spelled incorrectly. Guess proofreading has gone by the wayside. How sad!
Paula Torrey
Rating: Unrated
09/19/2016
the video said corn startch instead of flour
Keely Gamble
Rating: Unrated
09/08/2016
Why isn't there any answers to the questions?
Paula Torrey
Rating: Unrated
09/19/2016
The video said corn starch instead of flour
Helene Moeck
Rating: Unrated
08/18/2016
Don't Follow the video it calls for cornstarch not flour uh-oh.
Keely Gamble
Rating: Unrated
09/08/2016
Why isn't there any answers for  questions?
Jenni Burke
Rating: Unrated
01/03/2017
It also says "ground" instead of ground cinnamon, so I don't think their editing is on point.  I'd assume it's flour bc it's the main base.  Can you use real eggs though?
Michele Rand Shaw
Rating: Unrated
08/18/2016
If you want to use eggs, how many would you use instead of egg product?
More Reviews
