Mini Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts

Rating: Unrated I have a regular size donut pan ---- how long would I need to bake them?

Rating: Unrated Why isn't there any answers to the questions I have the same questions.

Rating: Unrated And they have cornstarch spelled incorrectly. Guess proofreading has gone by the wayside. How sad!

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated the video said corn startch instead of flour

Rating: Unrated Why isn't there any answers to the questions?

Rating: Unrated The video said corn starch instead of flour

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Don't Follow the video it calls for cornstarch not flour uh-oh.

Rating: Unrated Why isn't there any answers for questions?

Rating: Unrated It also says "ground" instead of ground cinnamon, so I don't think their editing is on point. I'd assume it's flour bc it's the main base. Can you use real eggs though?