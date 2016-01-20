Mini Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts
The best way to make doughnuts even better? Make them yourself! They're sweet, fluffy, and the star of any dessert plate.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325ºF. Coat a mini (2-inch) doughnut pan with cooking spray.* In a bowl combine flour, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl combine the next five ingredients (through vanilla), whisking until smooth. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture; whisk until combined and smooth.Advertisement
Spoon batter into a large resealable plastic bag. Using scissors, cut off a corner; squeeze batter into prepared pan, filling each cup about two-thirds full. Smooth tops.
Bake about 8 minutes or until doughnuts are nearly firm when lightly pressed. Cool in pan on a wire rack 3 minutes. Turn doughnuts out of pan onto wire rack.
In a bowl stir together granulated sugar and cinnamon. Dip warm doughnuts into sugar mixture, turning to coat.
*Tip
Purchase a mini doughnut pan, which gives these donuts their traditional shape, at a specialty cookware shop or online. If necessary, bake doughnuts in two batches, washing pan and coating again with cooking spray before filling with the remaining batter.