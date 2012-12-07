Mini Chocolate and Yogurt Parfaits

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

prep:
30 mins
chill:
3 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Ingredients

For the Parfait:

Directions

To make the Parfait:

  • In a food processor combine the yogurt, goat cheese, honey, ground pink peppercorns, and salt. Cover and process for 60 to 90 seconds (don't skimp on the time, it takes at least a minute to blend the ingredients until they're creamy and velvety smooth).

  • Reserve 1 cup of the yogurt mixture. Add cocoa powder to the remaining mixture; whisk until smooth.

  • Layer half of the chocolate mixture in 8 small cordial glasses. Spoon plain reserved yogurt mixture over chocolate. Top with the remaining half of the chocolate mixture. Chill at least 3 hours.

  • In a small saucepan heat jam just until melted; spoon over parfaits. Top with pink peppercorns.

Per Serving:
117 calories; total fat 2g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 3mg; sodium 93mg; potassium 48mg; carbohydrates 19g; fiber 1g; sugar 16g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 74IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 3mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 83mg; iron 1mg.
Susan Ellingburg
02/02/2013
Mercy! Way too tangy for my group; not pleasant at all. The flavor of goat cheese was overwhelming. (Pay no attention to the number of stars I accidentally gave it, after tasting we dumped the rest down the disposal.)
Shantha NK
02/18/2013
I tweaked the recipe and used 1 cup vanilla yogurt and 1 cup Greek yogurt. Also used 1/2 cup honey. It was not too tangy - just right. I would suggest that you add some sugar and use plain yogurt instead of the 2 cups Greek yogurt if you are not fond of tangy stuff.
