Mini Blueberry Air-Fryer Scones

Make a batch of these cute blueberry scones in your air fryer for an easy homemade breakfast. The hint of orange zest gives these scones a bright touch of flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat air fryer to 360°F. In a medium bowl stir together flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

  • In a small bowl beat egg with a fork. Remove 2 tablespoons egg to another small bowl; set aside. Add buttermilk and vanilla to remaining egg; whisk with the fork until combined. Add to flour mixture all at once. Stir with a fork just until moistened. Gently stir in blueberries.

  • Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface. Gently knead 8 to 10 strokes or until dough is no longer sticky. Pat dough into a 6-inch circle. Cut into 8 wedges (do not separate), dipping knife in flour between cuts.

  • In a small bowl combine remaining 2 tablespoons sugar and orange zest. Brush top of dough with reserved egg. Sprinkle with sugar mixture. Separate wedges. Using a small wide spatula, carefully arrange dough wedges in a single layer in fryer basket, in batches if necessary. Cook for 6 minutes or until scones are golden brown. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 194 mg sodium. 46 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 133 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 68 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

