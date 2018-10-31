Mini Bacon and Egg Bakes

These individual egg quiches make for a satisfying, nutritious grab-and-go breakfast option. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge up to 3 days and reheat in the microwave for 30 to 45 seconds.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
total:
55 mins plus overnight chilling
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat twelve, 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. In a large skillet cook bacon 5 to 7 minutes or until cooked through but still pliable and just starting to brown, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels; let cool until easy to handle.

  • Wrap one slice of bacon around the inside of each muffin cup. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, spinach, garlic, cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Divide egg mixture among cups. Cover; chill overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Uncover muffin cups. Top each with a tomato slice. Bake 25 minutes or until eggs are puffed and set. Let cool in cups 5 minutes. (Eggs may fall slightly during cooling). Loosen sides; remove from cups. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
126 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 155mg; sodium 335mg; potassium 148mg; carbohydrates 1g; fiber 0g; sugar 1g; protein 10g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 817IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 29mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 90mg; iron 1mg.
