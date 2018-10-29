Mimosa Pancakes

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

Pop the bubbly! These Mimosa Pancakes feature sparkling wine in the batter and the citrus glaze.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 mins to 4 mins per batch
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a small bowl whisk together the egg, milk, sour cream, orange juice, Champagne, and oil. Add to flour mixture all at once (may foam up); stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy).

    Advertisement

  • For each pancake, spoon 1/4 cup batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes per side or until golden; turn when surfaces are bubbly and edges are slightly dry.

  • Drizzle warm pancakes with Champagne Glaze and top with desired fruit.

Champagne Glaze:

In a small bowl stir together 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, 1/2 teaspoon orange zest, and enough Champange (4 to 5 Tbsp) to make of drizzling consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 32mg; sodium 294mg; potassium 106mg; carbohydrates 50g; fiber 1g; sugar 28g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 148IU; vitamin c 8mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 59mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 108mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/19/2021