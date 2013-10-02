Milk Chocolate Truffle Brownies

After these rich chocolate brownies leave the oven, sprinkle with chunks of truffle-filled milk chocolate while they're still warm.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside. In a small bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan cook and stir butter, milk chocolate pieces, and unsweetened chocolate over low heat until melted and smooth. Cool slightly. Stir in sugar and vanilla until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating with a wooden spoon after each addition. Stir in flour mixture just until combined. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading evenly. Bake for 25 minutes.

  • Break milk chocolate squares into irregular-shape pieces. Sprinkle over warm brownies. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut brownies out of pan. Cut into bars.

To Store:

Place brownies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; 12 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 44 mg cholesterol; 131 mg sodium. 52 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 197 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 34 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

