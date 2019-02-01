Meyer Lemon & Rosemary Chicken Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

This fresh and easy salad recipe makes a great weeknight dinner whenever you're in a pinch. It's healthy, full of protein, and fast, too!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing: Juice 1 lemon into a small bowl; stir in shallot and a pinch of salt. Drizzle 3 tablespoons olive oil into lemon-shallot mixture, whisking constantly until emulsified. Season with black pepper.

  • Preheat a grill pan or large skillet over medium-high; brush with olive oil. Season chicken with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle with rosemary. Rub lightly with olive oil. Grill 5 minutes or until golden brown on one side. Turn; cook 5 to 6 minutes more or until done (165°F).

  • Thinly slice and quarter remaining lemon; transfer to a large bowl. Add escarole, endive, and radishes. Toss with dressing. Top chicken with dressed greens. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 196 mg sodium. 543 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1126 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 84 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 39 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

