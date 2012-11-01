Mexican White Bean Soup
Dried beans are a pantry superhero - inexpensive and easy to prepare. Get a head start by cooking the beans in advance. They can be stored, covered and refrigerated, up to 3 days.
Ingredients
Directions
Rinse beans. In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven combine beans and the 6 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Drain and rinse beans.
In the Dutch oven cook onion, celery, carrots, and garlic in hot oil until tender. Stir in cumin, salt, and cayenne pepper. Add broth and the 2 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1 to 1-1/2 hours or until beans are tender.
Using a handheld immersion blender, blend mixture slightly. Using a handheld immersion blender, blend mixture slightly. (Or let soup cool slightly. Transfer mixture, one-third at a time, to a blender. Cover; blend slightly.) Return to Dutch oven. Finely shred 1 teaspoon peel from orange; then juice orange. Stir orange juice, peel, and salsa verde into soup; heat through. If desired, top with sour cream. Sprinkle with cilantro and cayenne pepper.