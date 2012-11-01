Mexican White Bean Soup

Rating: 3.92 stars
49 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7

Dried beans are a pantry superhero - inexpensive and easy to prepare. Get a head start by cooking the beans in advance. They can be stored, covered and refrigerated, up to 3 days.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse beans. In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven combine beans and the 6 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 1 hour. Drain and rinse beans.

    Advertisement

  • In the Dutch oven cook onion, celery, carrots, and garlic in hot oil until tender. Stir in cumin, salt, and cayenne pepper. Add broth and the 2 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 1 to 1-1/2 hours or until beans are tender.

  • Using a handheld immersion blender, blend mixture slightly. Using a handheld immersion blender, blend mixture slightly. (Or let soup cool slightly. Transfer mixture, one-third at a time, to a blender. Cover; blend slightly.) Return to Dutch oven. Finely shred 1 teaspoon peel from orange; then juice orange. Stir orange juice, peel, and salsa verde into soup; heat through. If desired, top with sour cream. Sprinkle with cilantro and cayenne pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; 4 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 653 mg sodium. 777 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 12 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3984 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 165 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

49 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 7
caschus91557
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2018
My hubby and I loved this soup! I used Great Northern Beans and the pressure cooker. We loved all the flavors and the sour cream makes it extra yummy, but the soup absolutely stands alone! It's a keeper.
Holly Heaton
Rating: Unrated
02/24/2016
This is one of the most disgusting meals I have ever made. No one in my family would eat it.  Don't waste your time or money.
LaTrice Dowe
Rating: Unrated
01/23/2016
The Mexican White Bean Soup is absolutely DELICIOUS, not to mean cheap!! I served the soup with some corn bread muffins. I'll definitely make this recipe again!!! :-)
Advertisement
Judy Schultze
Rating: Unrated
03/15/2016
I used 2 (15 oz) cans of White Beans, drained & rinsed, instead of dried beans & skipped the cayenne pepper. This soup is great. It's now one of my "go to" soups for year-round lunch or dinner.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019