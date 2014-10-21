Mexican Pickled Pintos, Corn, and Poblanos

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • To roast peppers, preheat oven to 425°F. Cut peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes.* Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes or until skins are blistered and dark. (Or, broil 4 to 5 inches from heat for 8 to 10 minutes.) Bring the foil up and around peppers and fold edges to enclose. Let stand about 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Using a sharp knife, loosen edges of skins; gently pull off skins in strips and discard. Cut peppers into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • In a covered medium saucepan cook corn in a small amount of boiling water for 5 minutes. Drain and cool. In a large bowl combine the corn, peppers, and beans; set aside.

  • In a large stainless-steel, enamel, or nonstick heavy pot combine vinegar, sugar, the water, cumin seeds, garlic, and pickling salt. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar.

  • Pack bean mixture into 5 hot sterilized pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Pour the hot vinegar mixture over the vegetable mixture, distributing the spices evenly among jars and maintaining the 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands.

  • Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner for 15 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Let stand for 3 weeks before serving. If desired, serve topped with fresh cilantro.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 221 mg sodium. 136 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 43 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 13 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 19 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

