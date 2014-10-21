Mexican Pickled Pintos, Corn, and Poblanos

To roast peppers, preheat oven to 425°F. Cut peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes.* Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes or until skins are blistered and dark. (Or, broil 4 to 5 inches from heat for 8 to 10 minutes.) Bring the foil up and around peppers and fold edges to enclose. Let stand about 15 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Using a sharp knife, loosen edges of skins; gently pull off skins in strips and discard. Cut peppers into 1/2-inch pieces.