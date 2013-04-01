Big-Batch Margaritas

Whip up a pitcher of margaritas for a crowd with this traditional recipe. Use our watermelon variation for a refreshing poolside sipper.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub one or two of the lime wedges around rims of nine glasses. Dip rims into a dish of salt to coat; set aside.

  • In a pitcher combine Triple Sec, tequila, lime juice, and sugar, stirring to dissolve sugar. Chill until ready to serve.

  • Place ice cubes in salt-rimmed glasses. Pour tequila mixture over ice cubes. Garnish with the remaining nine lime wedges.

Watermelon Margarita:

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Working in batches if necessary, in a blender or food processor combine 5 cups chopped seedless watermelon and 1/4 cup of the tequila mixture. Cover and blend or process until smooth. Strain though a fine-mesh sieve. Add the watermelon juice to the remaining tequila mixture in pitcher; stir to combine. If desired, add small wedges of watermelon to pitcher. Serve in the prepared glasses.Per Serving: 454 cal, 1 g pro, 60 g carb, 0 total fat (0 sat fat), 0 mg chol, 1 g fiber, 29 g sugar, 221 mg sodium.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; carbohydrates 54g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 23g; vitamin a 48.6IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 221mg; potassium 65mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.2mg.
