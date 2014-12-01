Cinnamon-Spiced Hot Chocolate with Almond

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Although hot chocolate with cinnamon is often called "Mexican hot chocolate" in the U.S., this spiced hot chocolate is more a cross between Mexican drinking chocolate and champurrado. Use Mexican chocolate and cinnamon to make this recipe closer to a Mexican hot chocolate.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor combine chocolate, sugar, and the 1/2 to 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Cover and blend or process until finely ground.

  • In a large saucepan combine ground chocolate mixture and milk. Cook and stir over low heat about 10 minutes or until chocolate melts. Remove saucepan from heat; stir in vanilla and almond extract.

  • Beat with a rotary beater or Mexican molinillo (wooden beater) until very frothy. Serve in mugs. If desired, top with whipped cream. If desired, sprinkle with additional ground cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 123mg; carbohydrates 28g; fiber 1g; protein 10g.

Reviews

