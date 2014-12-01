Cinnamon-Spiced Hot Chocolate with Almond
Although hot chocolate with cinnamon is often called "Mexican hot chocolate" in the U.S., this spiced hot chocolate is more a cross between Mexican drinking chocolate and champurrado. Use Mexican chocolate and cinnamon to make this recipe closer to a Mexican hot chocolate.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Andy Lyons
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
236 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 123mg; carbohydrates 28g; fiber 1g; protein 10g.