Mexican Chorizo

With so many yummy uses for chorizo, doubling-or even tripling-this recipe will provide your freezer with a winter's worth of deliciousness.

By Deborah Wagman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Adam Albright

45 mins
30 mins
75 mins
5
five 8-oz. portions
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place meat and steel blade from a large food processor on prepared baking sheet. Freeze 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, wipe dried chile peppers with a damp cloth. Heat a dry 12-inch skillet over medium-high. Without crowding, add chile peppers; heat 2 minutes or until light brown and fragrant, turning occasionally. Remove and cool. Break into pieces, discarding stems and seeds.* Transfer to a small food processor or a spice grinder. Cover and pulse until a fine powder forms.

  • Remove meat from freezer and place blade in food processor. Add meat, one-fourth at a time, to processor. Cover and process with 1-second pulses, 8 to 10 times, or until meat is coarsely ground and holds together when pinched between fingers. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Add ground chile peppers and remaining ingredients to ground meat. Using your hands, mix ingredients until combined. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. If frozen, thaw in refrigerator overnight before cooking and adding to your favorite Mexican foods.

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Mexican Chorizo Vs. Spanish Chorizo

There are two types of chorizo--Spanish and Mexican--so double-check what kind you need before you buy. Spanish chorizo is dry cured and comes in smoked links. Mexican chorizo is available in bulk packages (like ground beef) or in casings, which resemble links of Italian sausage. Both forms of Mexican chorizo must be cooked before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 122mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 1g; protein 48g; vitamin a 3249.5IU; vitamin c 15.6mg; thiamin 1.4mg; riboflavin 1.2mg; niacin equivalents 20.8mg; vitamin b6 1.6mg; folate 8.7mcg; vitamin b12 1.8mcg; sodium 580mg; potassium 893mg; calcium 86mg; iron 5.3mg.
