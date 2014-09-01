Cinnamon-Chocolate Pots de Creme

Rating: Unrated

A dash of cinnamon gives this single-serving chocolate pots de creme recipe more depth of flavor while the usual cream and egg yolks supply the intense richness expected of a pot de creme recipe. You only need a few bites to be blissfully satisfied.

By Ellen Boeke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Peter Krumhardt

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
25 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium heavy saucepan heat and stir 1/3 cup of the whipping cream and the chocolate over low heat until chocolate is melted. Remove from heat. Gradually whisk in the remaining 1 2/3 cups whipping cream and the the cinnamon.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl whisk together egg yolks, sugar, vanilla, almond extract, and salt. Gradually whisk the cream mixture into the egg yolk mixture. Pour into eight 4-ounce ramekins.

  • Place ramekins in a 13x9x2-inch baking pan or 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Place pan on oven rack. Pour enough boiling water into the baking pan to reach halfway up the sides of the ramekins.

  • Bake about 25 minutes or until centers appear set when gently shaken. Carefully remove ramekins from water. Cool for 1 hour on a wire rack before serving. If desired, sprinkle with additional ground cinnamon.

To Make Ahead:

Cover cooled pots de creme. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 hours. Before serving, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 216mg; saturated fat 17g; carbohydrates 15g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 1g; sugars 12g; protein 4g; vitamin a 1020.4IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 20.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 109mg; potassium 97mg; calcium 70.7mg; iron 0.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/28/2021