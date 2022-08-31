Mexican Chicken-Chorizo Meatballs

Enjoy this spicy chicken recipe as an appetizer or inside tortillas for a new taco twist.

By
BHG Test Kitchen
BHG Test Kitchen

Updated on September 7, 2022
Photo: Carson Downing
Cook Time:
20 mins
Hands On Time:
30 mins
Bake Time:
12 mins
Total Time:
62 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
72 1-inch meatballs
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray

  • 2 eggs

  • ½ cup fine dry bread crumbs

  • ½ cup finely chopped onion

  • ¼ cup milk

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • 1 15 ounce uncooked Mexican chorizo sausage

  • 1 pound uncooked ground chicken

  • 1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 - 2 jalapeño peppers, finely chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 cup salsa verde

  • ¼ cup chicken broth

  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat two 15x10-inch baking pans with cooking spray. In a large bowl lightly beat eggs with a fork. Stir in next five ingredients (through pepper). Add chorizo and ground chicken; mix well. Shape mixture into 1-inch meatballs. Place meatballs in prepared pans. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through (160°F). Drain off fat.

  2. In a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven cook poblano pepper in olive oil about 5 minutes or until tender. Add jalapeño and garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in salsa verde, broth, and cumin. Bring to boiling; stir in meatballs. Simmer, covered, 30 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving.

Serve With

Serve meatballs on their own as an appetizer, or in tortillas with desired toppings.

Slow Cooker Directions

Prepare meatballs as directed in Step 1. Transfer meatballs to a 3 1/2 or 4-qt. slow cooker. In a medium bowl combine the next five ingredients (through cumin). Pour sauce over meatballs. Cover and cook on low 3 to 4 hours or on high 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Cover and keep warm on warm or low up to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

36 Calories
2g Fat
1g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 72
Calories 36
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 2g 3%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 14mg 5%
Sodium 106mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Protein 2g
Vitamin C 2.9mg 15%
Calcium 6mg 0%
Iron 0.3mg 2%
Potassium 72mg 2%
Folate, total 2.4mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.2mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.1mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

