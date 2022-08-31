Recipes and Cooking Mexican Chicken-Chorizo Meatballs Enjoy this spicy chicken recipe as an appetizer or inside tortillas for a new taco twist. By BHG Test Kitchen BHG Test Kitchen The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on September 7, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Carson Downing Cook Time: 20 mins Hands On Time: 30 mins Bake Time: 12 mins Total Time: 62 mins Servings: 72 Yield: 72 1-inch meatballs Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Nonstick cooking spray 2 eggs ½ cup fine dry bread crumbs ½ cup finely chopped onion ¼ cup milk ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 1 15 ounce uncooked Mexican chorizo sausage 1 pound uncooked ground chicken 1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 - 2 jalapeño peppers, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 cup salsa verde ¼ cup chicken broth 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat two 15x10-inch baking pans with cooking spray. In a large bowl lightly beat eggs with a fork. Stir in next five ingredients (through pepper). Add chorizo and ground chicken; mix well. Shape mixture into 1-inch meatballs. Place meatballs in prepared pans. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through (160°F). Drain off fat. In a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven cook poblano pepper in olive oil about 5 minutes or until tender. Add jalapeño and garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in salsa verde, broth, and cumin. Bring to boiling; stir in meatballs. Simmer, covered, 30 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving. Serve With Serve meatballs on their own as an appetizer, or in tortillas with desired toppings. Slow Cooker Directions Prepare meatballs as directed in Step 1. Transfer meatballs to a 3 1/2 or 4-qt. slow cooker. In a medium bowl combine the next five ingredients (through cumin). Pour sauce over meatballs. Cover and cook on low 3 to 4 hours or on high 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Cover and keep warm on warm or low up to 2 hours. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 36 Calories 2g Fat 1g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 72 Calories 36 % Daily Value * Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 14mg 5% Sodium 106mg 5% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 2g Vitamin C 2.9mg 15% Calcium 6mg 0% Iron 0.3mg 2% Potassium 72mg 2% Folate, total 2.4mcg Vitamin B-12 0.2mcg Vitamin B-6 0.1mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.