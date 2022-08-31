Mexican Chicken-Chorizo Meatballs

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat two 15x10-inch baking pans with cooking spray. In a large bowl lightly beat eggs with a fork. Stir in next five ingredients (through pepper). Add chorizo and ground chicken; mix well. Shape mixture into 1-inch meatballs. Place meatballs in prepared pans. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through (160°F). Drain off fat. In a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven cook poblano pepper in olive oil about 5 minutes or until tender. Add jalapeño and garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in salsa verde, broth, and cumin. Bring to boiling; stir in meatballs. Simmer, covered, 30 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving.

Serve With

Serve meatballs on their own as an appetizer, or in tortillas with desired toppings.

Slow Cooker Directions

Prepare meatballs as directed in Step 1. Transfer meatballs to a 3 1/2 or 4-qt. slow cooker. In a medium bowl combine the next five ingredients (through cumin). Pour sauce over meatballs. Cover and cook on low 3 to 4 hours or on high 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Cover and keep warm on warm or low up to 2 hours.