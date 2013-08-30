Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
Creamy meringue isn't just for holiday pies. Scoop it on top of mashed sweet potatoes in this special occasion side dish.
Marshmallow-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
Prepare as directed, except save egg whites for another use and omit vanilla, cream of tartar, and granulated sugar. Bake the potato mixture as directed for 15 minutes in Step 3. Using one 13-ounce jar marshmallow creme, spoon small spoonfuls onto potato mixture, spreading evenly to cover surface. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes more or until marshmallow creme is puffed and light brown.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare sweet potatoes as directed, except cover and chill egg whites. Do not preheat oven, but do cool sweet potatoes to room temperature after mashing. When cool, continue with Step 2. Cover tightly with foil; chill for up to 48 hours. To serve, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake for 45 minutes; stir. Prepare meringue as directed in Step 3 (or spread with marshmallow creme). Bake as directed.