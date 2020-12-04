Meringue Sugar Cookie Wreath

In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add 1 cup of the sugar, the baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Add egg, 1 egg white, 1 1/2 tsp. of the vanilla, and the almond extract; beat until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Cover and chill about 30 minutes or until dough is easy to handle.