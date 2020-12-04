Meringue Sugar Cookie Wreath

Rating: Unrated

Pretty and delicious, this edible wreath has the perfect blend of crunchiness and chewiness. Finish off your wreath with one or more of your favorite sprinkles for a festive touch.

By Jessica Havel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
chill:
30 mins
bake:
25 mins at 325°
stand:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Max Servings:
16
Yield:
1 wreath
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add 1 cup of the sugar, the baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Add egg, 1 egg white, 1 1/2 tsp. of the vanilla, and the almond extract; beat until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Cover and chill about 30 minutes or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. On a sheet of parchment paper, roll dough to 1/2 inch thick. Cut a 10-inch circle in dough. Cut a 4-inch circle from center of 10-inch circle. Place dough scraps aside and use for cutout cookies. Place parchment with dough wreath on an extra-large baking sheet.

  • For meringue, in a large bowl combine 4 room-temperature egg whites and the cream of tartar. Beat with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form (tips curl). Add the remaining 1 cup sugar, 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating on high until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Beat in the remaining 2 tsp. vanilla. Sift cornstarch over beaten egg whites; fold in gently.

  • Fit a piping bag with a large star or round tip. Transfer meringue to bag. Pipe meringue onto cookie dough wreath in swirls and dollops until entire cookie is covered. Bake 25 minutes or until just starting to brown (do not open door). Turn off oven; let wreath stand in oven with door closed 1 hour.

  • Drizzle white chocolate over wreath; if desired, top with sprinkles. Cut into wedges to serve. Refrigerate up to 3 days.

Dough Scraps

Give those dough scraps some love. Gently gather them into a ball and roll 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Use desired-shape cutters to cut out dough. Bake on a cookie sheet about 7 minutes or until edges are firm and very light brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 9g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 276mg; potassium 91mg; carbohydrates 58g; fiber 1g; sugar 40g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 401IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 46mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 55mg; iron 1mg.
