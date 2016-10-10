Advertisement

Bake 1 hour or until meringues are set but not quite firm. Turn oven off and let meringue cookies stand in oven 30 minutes. Carefully remove cookies from parchment. Cool on wire racks. If desired, spoon melted chocolate into a pastry bag and snip a very small hole in one of the corners. Pipe dots for eyes and buttons and twig-like arms along the sides.

Carefully spoon meringue into a new disposable pastry bag fitted with a large round tip. Pipe meringue into snowmen shapes about 1 1/4 inches tall, piping 2 to 3 balls that are larger at the bottom and get smaller toward the top. If desired, carefully place one orange jimmy in each snowman for a nose. Dip a small spoon or butter knife in hot water and lightly round the snowmen tops.

In a large bowl beat egg whites, vanilla, cream or tartar, and salt with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form (tips curl). Gradually add sugar, about 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating on high until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight).

Big Meringue Snowmen: Prepare as directed except pipe the meringue into 2 1/4-inch-tall snowmen. Increase the baking time to 1 1/2 hours. Makes about 25 cookies.

Meringue Santa Hats: Prepare as directed except after all the sugar has been added in Step 2, beat in red food paste or gel.* Spoon meringue into a new disposable pastry bag fitted with a large round tip. Pipe meringue into 1 1/2-inch tall hat shapes that are wider at the base and narrower at the top, pulling tip off to the side at the top to create a hat tip. If desired, sprinkle with red sugar. Bake and cool as directed (if making larger hats, bake 1 1/2 hours as directed for Big Meringue Snowmen). If desired, dip tips and bases in melted white chocolate and then in white nonpareils for the headband and pompom.)

Meringue Christmas Trees: Prepare as directed except after all the sugar has been added in Step 2, beat in green food paste or gel. Spoon meringue into a new disposable pastry bag fitted with a large star or round tip. Pipe meringue into 1 1/2-inch tall spirals that are wider at the base and narrower at the top. Lightly sprinkle trees with nonpareils, jimmies, or other sprinkles. Add large yellow sprinkles to the tops for the star. Bake and cool as directed (if making larger hats, bake 1 1/2 hours as directed for Big Meringue Snowmen). If desired, sift with powdered sugar to create a snowy effect.

Tips Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.