Mely's Enchiladas Suizas

"Mexico City and the areas around it are the oldest parts of the country and where many of the dishes eaten all over Mexico have their origins," Mely says. "Walk into a diner anywhere in the country and you will find chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and enchiladas suizas--all of those dishes are from here." Bring the flavors to your own dining table with Mely's recipe.

By Mely Martinez
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For salsa verde: In a large saucepan bring tomatillos, serranos, white onion, garlic, and 4 cups water to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes or until tomatillos are tender. Let cool. Using a slotted spoon, transfer vegetables to a blender; add 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Add crema and the 1/2 cup chopped cilantro; cover and blend until pureed.

  • In a large skillet heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium. Using tongs, dip tortillas, one at a time, into the oil a few seconds per side to soften them, adding more oil as needed. As you work, transfer tortillas to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

  • Season chicken with the onion powder, garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread one-third of the salsa verde in the bottom of a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Fill the center of a tortilla with chicken, roll it up, and arrange in baking dish, seam side down. Repeat with remaining tortillas and chicken.

  • Cover enchiladas with the rest of the salsa verde; sprinkle with cheese.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until cheese starts to turn golden. Garnish with red onion and cilantro, and serve with crema or sour cream. Serves 4.

Tips

You can use purchased rotisserie chicken to save time. Instead of passing tortillas through the oil, you can brush them with oil, then warm them in a skillet. (This method uses less oil.) Serve enchiladas with additional crema or sour cream, drizzling it over the enchiladas to cool down the heat of the salsa.

Prep through Step 4, cover tightly, and refrigerate up to 2 days. Bake as directed, increasing baking time to 35 minutes. (Mely recommends using a quality corn tortilla. Cheaper tortillas may start to break down during storage.)

*

Remove seeds and membranes for less heat in sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
547 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 107mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 46g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 7g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 9g; protein 32g; vitamin a 533.6IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 9.2mg; vitamin b6 0.6mg; folate 23.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 439mg; potassium 622mg; calcium 96mg; iron 2.5mg.
