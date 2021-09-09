Mely's Baja Fish Tacos

"Some people add egg to their batter, but I like to keep it simple: just flour, beer, and some spices. And I always top the whitefish with something crunchy and a creamy sauce," says cookbook author and blogger Mely Martinez.

By Mely Martinez
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Directions

  • Cut the fish across the grain into 1-inch strips. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. In a dish place 1/2 cup of the flour. Dredge fish in flour to coat.

  • In a medium bowl combine the remaining 1 cup flour, the oregano, garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/2 tsp. black pepper. Pour a small amount of the beer into the flour mixture, whisking as you pour and adding enough (up to 1 cup) to make a batter similar to pancake batter.

  • In a large frying pan or Dutch oven heat the vegetable oil over medium-high. Once oil is hot, and working in batches, dip a few pieces of fish in batter, gently shake over the bowl to let excess drip off, then carefully drop into oil. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Flip; cook an additional 2 minutes. Transfer fish to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with remaining fish.

  • For pico de gallo: In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, onion, serranos, and cilantro. Add 2 Tbsp. lime juice and kosher salt to taste.

  • In a small bowl stir together crema, mayonnaise, and the remaining 1 tsp. lime juice. Season with 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper. If desired, add 1 to 2 Tbsp. water to make a drizzling consistency.

  • Top tortillas with fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, and a drizzle of the crema mixture. Serve with lime wedges and/or salsa. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 76mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 71g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 14g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 5g; protein 30g; vitamin a 993.5IU; vitamin c 26.7mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 5.8mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 114.8mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 652mg; potassium 757mg; calcium 77mg; iron 3.9mg.
