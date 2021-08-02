Medjool Date-Sweetened Barbecue Sauce

Rating: Unrated

When you're cutting out refined sugar, look no further than this Paleo-friendly homemade barbecue sauce.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
roast:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
29
Yield:
3 2/3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Place tomatoes, onion, jalapeño peppers, and garlic in prepared pan; drizzle with oil. Roast 15 minutes or until tender and lightly charred.

  • In a large saucepan combine roasted vegetables and remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly.

  • Blend with an immersion blender until smooth. (Or transfer to a blender or food processor; cover and blend or process until smooth.) Store in freezer up to 3 months. Thaw in refrigerator before reheating.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Tip

For a spicier version, leave seeds in one or both of the jalapeño peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
24 calories; fat 1g; carbohydrates 4g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 2g; protein 1g; vitamin a 249.6IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 4.5mcg; sodium 67mg; potassium 124mg; calcium 8mg; iron 0.3mg.
