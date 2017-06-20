Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 4 Ratings

Since the rest of this light summer salad is low in fat, opt for tuna packed in oil for more satisfaction, flavor, and to help your body absorb all of the nutrients from the veggies.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Steam beans in steamer basket 10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove; place in a large bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for dressing, in a small bowl whisk together oil, lemon zest and juice, capers, mustard, and a pinch salt.

  • Arrange lettuce on a large platter. Top with tuna, beans, sweet pepper, olives, and radishes. Drizzle with some of the dressing; pass remaining.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; 18 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 686 mg sodium. 556 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5433 IU vitamin a; 60 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 109 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 59 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019