Mediterranean Tuna Salad
Since the rest of this light summer salad is low in fat, opt for tuna packed in oil for more satisfaction, flavor, and to help your body absorb all of the nutrients from the veggies.
Ingredients
Directions
Steam beans in steamer basket 10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove; place in a large bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well.Advertisement
Meanwhile, for dressing, in a small bowl whisk together oil, lemon zest and juice, capers, mustard, and a pinch salt.
Arrange lettuce on a large platter. Top with tuna, beans, sweet pepper, olives, and radishes. Drizzle with some of the dressing; pass remaining.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
265 calories; 18 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 686 mg sodium. 556 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5433 IU vitamin a; 60 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 109 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 59 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;