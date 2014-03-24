Mediterranean Tuna Salad with Olive Dressing
Go ahead, make extra olive dressing to spoon over grilled pork or chicken. Store extra dressing in an airtight container for up to a week.
Ingredients
Directions
Place potatoes in a 4-quart Dutch oven and add water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Add beans; return to boiling. Cover and simmer 5 minutes more or until potatoes and beans are just tender. Drain well.
Meanwhile, place 1/2 cup olives, oil, mustard, lemon juice, sugar, and pepper in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth.
To serve, place potato mixture and tuna on serving plates. Top with olive mixture. Garnish with lemon wedges, parsley, and additional olives, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
328 calories; 15 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 626 mg sodium. 893 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 816 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 49 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 89 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;