Mediterranean Tuna Salad with Olive Dressing

Rating: 3.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Go ahead, make extra olive dressing to spoon over grilled pork or chicken. Store extra dressing in an airtight container for up to a week.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a 4-quart Dutch oven and add water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Add beans; return to boiling. Cover and simmer 5 minutes more or until potatoes and beans are just tender. Drain well.

  • Meanwhile, place 1/2 cup olives, oil, mustard, lemon juice, sugar, and pepper in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth.

  • To serve, place potato mixture and tuna on serving plates. Top with olive mixture. Garnish with lemon wedges, parsley, and additional olives, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; 15 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 626 mg sodium. 893 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 816 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 49 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 89 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anita Chirco
Rating: Unrated
06/07/2014
I used grilled tuna steaks instead of the canned tuna. Served it over a bed of spring mix drizzled with EVOO and lemon juice. I suggest using the really thin green beans (haricots verts) you can buy in good grocery stores in the produce section in a steam-in bag. Also, really teeny potatoes are super, if you can find them. I also used Greek green olives instead of regular green olives with pimentos. Wonderful!
