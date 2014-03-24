Mediterranean Tuna Salad with Olive Dressing

Rating: Unrated

I used grilled tuna steaks instead of the canned tuna. Served it over a bed of spring mix drizzled with EVOO and lemon juice. I suggest using the really thin green beans (haricots verts) you can buy in good grocery stores in the produce section in a steam-in bag. Also, really teeny potatoes are super, if you can find them. I also used Greek green olives instead of regular green olives with pimentos. Wonderful!