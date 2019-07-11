Mediterranean Three-Bean Salad
Bean salads are a summer cookout staple and this Mediterranean take on bean salad is potluck perfect because it serves 12! Feta, olive oil, and Italian parsley are the ingredients that bring the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 4- to 5-quart pot place shelling beans and water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Add wax and/or green beans. Cook 10 minutes more or until tender. Drain; rinse with cold water; drain again.
-
In a large bowl whisk together vinegar, olive oil, sugar, mustard, 1 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. black pepper. Add beans, onion, parsley, and mint; toss. Chill, covered, 4 to 24 hours. Top with feta. Serves 12.
Tips
You can substitute fully cooked dried beans for the fresh beans. Note: 1 cup of most types of dried beans yields 2 1/2 to 3 cups cooked.