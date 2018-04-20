Mediterranean Salad on Mini Naan

Trying your hand at the Mediterranean diet? This vegetarian (but still with 19 g protein) salad on naan bread is a great dinner option.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups arugula mixture + 4 mini naan
  • For dressing, in a small screw-top jar combine vinegar, oil, honey, and salt. Cover and shake well.

  • In a large bowl combine arugula, chickpeas, cheese, olives, and basil. Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat.

  • Heat naan according to package directions for microwave or skillet. Serve arugula mixture over naan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 40mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 42g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 9g; protein 19g; vitamin a 1166.6IU; vitamin c 4.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 46.5mcg; sodium 1368mg; potassium 214mg; calcium 420mg; iron 2.2mg.
