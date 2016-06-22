Mediterranean Flat-Iron Steaks

Rating: 4.56 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 9 Ratings

This recipe calls for smart ingredient combinations and cooking methods to make meal prep speedy!

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove 1 tsp. zest from lemon; cut lemon into wedges. Sprinkle both sides of steaks with rosemary, salt, and pepper; rub in with your fingers.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Add steaks; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until medium rare (145°F), turning once. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add kale; cook, covered, 5 to 7 minutes or until tender-crisp. Remove from heat. Drizzle with Balsamic Salad Dressing; toss to coat.

  • In same large skillet heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and garlic; cook 3 minutes or until tomatoes start to soften and burst. Remove from heat. Stir in olives and lemon zest.

  • Serve steaks with kale mixture, tomato mixture, and lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; 31 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 56 mg cholesterol; 621 mg sodium. 760 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1196 IU vitamin a; 82 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019