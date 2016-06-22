Mediterranean Flat-Iron Steaks
This recipe calls for smart ingredient combinations and cooking methods to make meal prep speedy!
Directions
Remove 1 tsp. zest from lemon; cut lemon into wedges. Sprinkle both sides of steaks with rosemary, salt, and pepper; rub in with your fingers.
In a large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Add steaks; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until medium rare (145°F), turning once. Remove from skillet; keep warm.
Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add kale; cook, covered, 5 to 7 minutes or until tender-crisp. Remove from heat. Drizzle with Balsamic Salad Dressing; toss to coat.
In same large skillet heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and garlic; cook 3 minutes or until tomatoes start to soften and burst. Remove from heat. Stir in olives and lemon zest.
Serve steaks with kale mixture, tomato mixture, and lemon wedges.