Mediterranean Eggs

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a small oven-going skillet cook sliced zucchini in olive oil over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until beginning to brown. Add 1/2 of a 15-oz. can crushed tomatoes; stir in Kalamata Olive Tapenade. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until zucchini is tender and sauce is slightly thickened. Gently crack an egg into the zucchini mixture. Transfer to oven and bake 7 to 10 minutes or just until egg is set.