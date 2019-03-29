Mediterranean Eggs

If you just need a hearty, single-serving dinner recipe, this Paleo dish is a quick and tasty option. Five ingredients, one skillet, and 25 minutes later, this super easy Paleo recipe is ready to eat.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Mediterranean Eggs

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a small oven-going skillet cook sliced zucchini in olive oil over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until beginning to brown. Add 1/2 of a 15-oz. can crushed tomatoes; stir in Kalamata Olive Tapenade. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until zucchini is tender and sauce is slightly thickened. Gently crack an egg into the zucchini mixture. Transfer to oven and bake 7 to 10 minutes or just until egg is set.

Nutrition Facts (Mediterranean Eggs)

Per Serving:
294 calories; 19 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 186 mg cholesterol; 850 mg sodium. 1008 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 953 IU vitamin a; 63 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 72 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 120 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Kalamata Olive Tapenade

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender combine all of the ingredients. Cover and process or blend until nearly smooth. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts (Kalamata Olive Tapenade)

Per Serving:
42 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 281 mg sodium. 16 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

