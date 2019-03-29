Mediterranean Eggs
If you just need a hearty, single-serving dinner recipe, this Paleo dish is a quick and tasty option. Five ingredients, one skillet, and 25 minutes later, this super easy Paleo recipe is ready to eat.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Mediterranean Eggs
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Mediterranean Eggs)
Per Serving:
294 calories; 19 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 186 mg cholesterol; 850 mg sodium. 1008 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 953 IU vitamin a; 63 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 72 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 120 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;
Kalamata Olive Tapenade
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Kalamata Olive Tapenade)
Per Serving:
42 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 281 mg sodium. 16 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;