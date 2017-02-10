Meatballs, Greens, & Orecchiette

Rating: Unrated

This tasty Mediterranean dinner recipe can be ready in just an hour. Great for a speedy dinner, this easy dinner recipe is full of veggies and fresh herbs.

Advertisement

Meatballs, Greens, &amp; Orecchiette

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Veggie Meatballs. Meanwhile, cook orecchiette according to package directions; drain, reserving some of the pasta water.

    Advertisement

  • In an extra-large skillet or wok heat 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, zucchini, and sweet pepper. Cook and stir 6 minutes or until vegetables are tender and any liquid has evaporated. Stir in the garlic.

  • Add 1 Tbsp. of the oil to the skillet. Add Swiss chard, in batches, cooking and stirring until chard is wilted. Add the remaining 2 Tbsp. oil, the balsamic vinegar, and orecchiette. Toss to combine. Add enough pasta water to reach desired consistency. Stir in basil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in Veggie Meatballs. If desired, top with Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts (Meatballs, Greens, &amp; Orecchiette)

Per Serving:
363 calories; 16 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 79 mg cholesterol; 476 mg sodium. 727 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3766 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 41 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 59 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Veggie Meatballs

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking sheet with foil; coat with nonstick spray. In a large bowl stir together egg, applesauce, zucchini, onion, salt, and Italian seasoning. Stir in bread crumbs. Add ground beef; mix well. Shape beef mixture into 1-inch meatballs. Place in pan; bake for 15 minutes or until cooked through (160°F for beef or 165°F for turkey), turning once.

    Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019