Meatballs, Greens, & Orecchiette
This tasty Mediterranean dinner recipe can be ready in just an hour. Great for a speedy dinner, this easy dinner recipe is full of veggies and fresh herbs.
Ingredients
Directions
Prepare Veggie Meatballs. Meanwhile, cook orecchiette according to package directions; drain, reserving some of the pasta water.
In an extra-large skillet or wok heat 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, zucchini, and sweet pepper. Cook and stir 6 minutes or until vegetables are tender and any liquid has evaporated. Stir in the garlic.
Add 1 Tbsp. of the oil to the skillet. Add Swiss chard, in batches, cooking and stirring until chard is wilted. Add the remaining 2 Tbsp. oil, the balsamic vinegar, and orecchiette. Toss to combine. Add enough pasta water to reach desired consistency. Stir in basil and season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in Veggie Meatballs. If desired, top with Parmesan.
Nutrition Facts (Meatballs, Greens, & Orecchiette)
Veggie Meatballs
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking sheet with foil; coat with nonstick spray. In a large bowl stir together egg, applesauce, zucchini, onion, salt, and Italian seasoning. Stir in bread crumbs. Add ground beef; mix well. Shape beef mixture into 1-inch meatballs. Place in pan; bake for 15 minutes or until cooked through (160°F for beef or 165°F for turkey), turning once.