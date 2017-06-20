Meatballs and Stuffed Zucchini
Stuffed peppers have had their moment in the sun. Put your zucchini bumper crop to good use in this new stuffed vegetable recipe. For a showy presentation, slice the baked-whole zucchini into coins before serving to reveal the spicy meatball filling.
Ingredients
Directions
For tomato sauce: In a medium bowl combine chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, marjoram, olive oil, and 1/2 tsp. of the salt; set aside.Advertisement
Using a corer, hollow out each whole zucchini, being careful not to pierce its walls. Discard center flesh; set zucchini aside.
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl combine beef, bread crumbs, eggs, cheese, parsley, half-and-half, garlic, remaining 1 tsp. salt, and black pepper. Divide mixture in half. Using a spoon, fill zucchini with half the mixture, packing lightly. (Filling will expand while baking.) Shape remaining mixture into twelve 11/2-inch meatballs.
Spoon 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce into bottom of a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Arrange zucchini in dish; spoon half of remaining sauce on top; cover with foil. Arrange meatballs in a 2-qt. baking dish; spoon remaining sauce over meatballs.
Bake zucchini 50 minutes or until thermometer inserted in meat mixture registers 160°F and zucchini is tender, turning zucchini once. Bake meatballs, uncovered, the last 30 minutes or until done (160°F). Cool zucchini slightly; slice into 1-inch coins.
TIP: To make fresh bread crumbs, trim crust off day-old bread. Tear or cut into pieces. In a food processor, pulse until crumbs form.
Use kitchen scissors to coarsely chop the tomatoes right in the can.