Meatballs and Stuffed Zucchini

Stuffed peppers have had their moment in the sun. Put your zucchini bumper crop to good use in this new stuffed vegetable recipe. For a showy presentation, slice the baked-whole zucchini into coins before serving to reveal the spicy meatball filling.

By Domenica Marchetti
Ingredients

Directions

  • For tomato sauce: In a medium bowl combine chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, marjoram, olive oil, and 1/2 tsp. of the salt; set aside.

  • Using a corer, hollow out each whole zucchini, being careful not to pierce its walls. Discard center flesh; set zucchini aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl combine beef, bread crumbs, eggs, cheese, parsley, half-and-half, garlic, remaining 1 tsp. salt, and black pepper. Divide mixture in half. Using a spoon, fill zucchini with half the mixture, packing lightly. (Filling will expand while baking.) Shape remaining mixture into twelve 11/2-inch meatballs.

  • Spoon 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce into bottom of a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Arrange zucchini in dish; spoon half of remaining sauce on top; cover with foil. Arrange meatballs in a 2-qt. baking dish; spoon remaining sauce over meatballs.

  • Bake zucchini 50 minutes or until thermometer inserted in meat mixture registers 160°F and zucchini is tender, turning zucchini once. Bake meatballs, uncovered, the last 30 minutes or until done (160°F). Cool zucchini slightly; slice into 1-inch coins.

  • TIP: To make fresh bread crumbs, trim crust off day-old bread. Tear or cut into pieces. In a food processor, pulse until crumbs form.

Use kitchen scissors to coarsely chop the tomatoes right in the can.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; 16 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 120 mg cholesterol; 1142 mg sodium. 1231 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1502 IU vitamin a; 63 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 128 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 252 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

