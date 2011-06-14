Swedish Meatballs

Stir baked meatballs into a rich cream sauce for this classic meatball recipe. Serve over noodles or with mashed potatoes for a meal or with toothpicks for a crowd-pleasing meatball appetizer recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl soak the bread crumbs in 2/3 cup half-and-half for 5 minutes. Add egg, onion, parsley, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Add ground meats; mix well. Shape into 1- to 1-1/4-inch meatballs.

  • In an ungreased shallow baking pan bake meatballs in a 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Drain well on paper towels.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Stir in flour. Stir in the remaining half-and-half, the broth, and coffee crystals. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add meatballs to skillet and heat through, about 1 minute. Makes 8 servings.

To keep warm:

Transfer mixture to a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and keep warm on low or warm setting up to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; 16 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 100 mg cholesterol; 376 mg sodium. 391 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 21 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 437 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 27 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 76 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

