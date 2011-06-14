Swedish Meatballs
Stir baked meatballs into a rich cream sauce for this classic meatball recipe. Serve over noodles or with mashed potatoes for a meal or with toothpicks for a crowd-pleasing meatball appetizer recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a mixing bowl soak the bread crumbs in 2/3 cup half-and-half for 5 minutes. Add egg, onion, parsley, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Add ground meats; mix well. Shape into 1- to 1-1/4-inch meatballs.Advertisement
-
In an ungreased shallow baking pan bake meatballs in a 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160°F. Drain well on paper towels.
-
Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Stir in flour. Stir in the remaining half-and-half, the broth, and coffee crystals. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add meatballs to skillet and heat through, about 1 minute. Makes 8 servings.
To keep warm:
Transfer mixture to a 4- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and keep warm on low or warm setting up to 2 hours.