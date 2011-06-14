Spicy Brunch Lasagna

Rating: 3.93 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 43 Ratings

This make-ahead egg casserole features lasagna noodles, Alfredo sauce and hash brown potatoes, making it great for brunch or a simple dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
chill:
8 hrs to 1 day
bake:
1 hr at 350°
stand:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, cook sausage until browned. Drain off fat; set aside. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine cottage cheese, chives, green onions and carrots; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a very large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat; pour in egg mixture. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture begins to set on the bottom and around the edges. With a spatula or a large spoon, lift and fold the partially cooked egg mixture so that the uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until egg mixture is cooked through, but is still glossy and moist. Immediately remove from heat.

  • In a small bowl, combine the Alfredo sauce and Italian seasoning. Spread about 1/2 cup of the sauce mixture over the bottom of a 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Layer half of the lasagna noodles in the dish, overlapping as necessary. Top with half of the remaining sauce, half of the cottage cheese mixture, half the hash browns, half of the scrambled egg mixture and half of the sausage mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese. Repeat layers.

  • Cover dish tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

  • Remove from refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking. Remove plastic wrap and cover dish with foil. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake 15 minutes more or until heated through. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting into portions.

Make-Ahead Tip

Prepare as directed. Cover dish tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 312mg; sodium 900mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 1g; sugar 3g; protein 26g.
Advertisement

Reviews

43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
writergirl4u
Rating: Unrated
12/29/2013
Guess it's right...serves 16 people
writergirl4u
Rating: Unrated
12/29/2013
Is that right??? 18 eggs???
JELOJ
Rating: Unrated
08/27/2014
Does anyone know if you can make this ahead and freeze it before cooking it? I'm trying to get some of my prep out of the way for a few weekends from now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/28/2021