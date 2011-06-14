Spicy Brunch Lasagna
This make-ahead egg casserole features lasagna noodles, Alfredo sauce and hash brown potatoes, making it great for brunch or a simple dinner.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Make-Ahead Tip
Prepare as directed. Cover dish tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
455 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 312mg; sodium 900mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 1g; sugar 3g; protein 26g.