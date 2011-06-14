Pineapple Pork Chili

Rating: 4.5 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This island-style chili is based on pork, kidney beans, and pineapple salsa. Serve it over rice.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 3-quart saucepan brown pork; drain. Stir in salsa, beans, tomato sauce, and chili powder. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Serve with pineapple slices.

    Advertisement

Test Kitchen Tip:

If you can't located pineapple salsa, use regular salsa and add 1/3 to 1/2 cup crushed pineapple.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 53mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 44g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 20g; protein 22g; vitamin a 777.4IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 852mg; potassium 600mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 2.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/21/2021