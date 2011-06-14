Mustard-Rubbed Pork Loin with Rhubarb Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Serve this low-calorie, low-fat pork roast with tartly sweet rhubarb sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Use a sharp knife to score the top and bottom of roast in a diamond pattern, making cuts about 1/4 inch deep. Combine mustard, rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Rub the mustard mixture evenly onto all sides of meat. Insert a meat thermometer near the center of the roast. Place roast on a rack in a shallow pan.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 1-1/4 to 1-3/4 hours or until the thermometer registers 155 degrees F. Remove roast to a platter, cover with foil, and let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Or, to grill pork, arrange coals for indirect grilling in a grill with a cover. Test for medium-low heat where the meat will cook. Place roast in a roasting pan on the grill rack. Cover; grill 1 to 1-1/4 hours or until meat thermometer registers 155 degrees F, adding pre lit coals as necessary to maintain heat. Remove meat from grill. Cover with foil and let stand 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, for Rhubarb Sauce, stir rhubarb, orange juice, vinegar, and sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 15 minutes or until rhubarb is very tender. Serve warm.

  • To serve, slice the roast and serve with warm Rhubarb Sauce. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Tips

Cover and chill any leftovers for up to three days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; sodium 364mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 1g; protein 17g; vitamin c 9mg; calcium 50mg.

Reviews

