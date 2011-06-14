Italian Pork Pot Roast
When your family gathers on Sunday, serve them this pot roast rubbed with a mixture of fennel seed, parsley, Italian seasoning, and garlic.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small bowl combine fennel seed, parsley, Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and pepper; set aside. Untie pork roast and unroll. Trim fat. Rub with seasoning mixture. Retie roast.Advertisement
-
In a Dutch oven or large pot heat oil. Brown pork roast slowly on all sides. Drain fat. Pour the 3/4 water over meat. Roast, uncovered, in a 325 degrees F oven for 1-1/2 hours. Arrange vegetables around roast. Cover and roast for 50 to 60 minutes more or until vegetables and meat are tender, adding additional water, if necessary. Transfer meat to a serving platter; cover with foil. Let stand for 15 minutes. Remove strings and carve. Using a slotted spoon, transfer vegetables to a serving bowl; keep warm.
-
For gravy, skim fat from pan juices; strain juices, if desired. Add water to juices, if necessary, to make 1-1/2 cups. Cook pan juices in Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat until bubbly. Combine the 1/2 cup cold water and the flour; stir until smooth. Gradually add to the hot pan juices, whisking until smooth and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Serve with roast.