Italian Pork Pot Roast

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 2 Ratings

When your family gathers on Sunday, serve them this pot roast rubbed with a mixture of fennel seed, parsley, Italian seasoning, and garlic.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine fennel seed, parsley, Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and pepper; set aside. Untie pork roast and unroll. Trim fat. Rub with seasoning mixture. Retie roast.

    Advertisement

  • In a Dutch oven or large pot heat oil. Brown pork roast slowly on all sides. Drain fat. Pour the 3/4 water over meat. Roast, uncovered, in a 325 degrees F oven for 1-1/2 hours. Arrange vegetables around roast. Cover and roast for 50 to 60 minutes more or until vegetables and meat are tender, adding additional water, if necessary. Transfer meat to a serving platter; cover with foil. Let stand for 15 minutes. Remove strings and carve. Using a slotted spoon, transfer vegetables to a serving bowl; keep warm.

  • For gravy, skim fat from pan juices; strain juices, if desired. Add water to juices, if necessary, to make 1-1/2 cups. Cook pan juices in Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat until bubbly. Combine the 1/2 cup cold water and the flour; stir until smooth. Gradually add to the hot pan juices, whisking until smooth and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Serve with roast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
552 calories; 26 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 149 mg cholesterol; 686 mg sodium. 35 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 43 g protein; 1473 RE vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 71 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019