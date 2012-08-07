Meat Loaf Muffins

Rating: 3.63 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 31 Ratings

A ho-hum weeknight recipe turns into a cute dinner display when you top mini meatloaves with a sweet cranberry-tomato sauce, creamy mashed potatoes and melty cheese.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
bake:
45 mins at 350°
stand:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl stir together eggs, bread crumbs, mushrooms, carrot, onion, the 3 tablespoons ketchup, the mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic. Add ground beef; mix well.

  • Lightly press about 1/3 cup of the meat mixture into each of twelve 2-1/2-inch muffin cups. Place muffin pan on a large baking sheet. In a small bowl stir together the 1/2 cup ketchup, the cranberry sauce, and chili powder. Top each meat portion with 1 tablespoon of the ketchup mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, about 40 minutes or until internal temperature registers 160°F on an instant-read thermometer.

  • Meanwhile, heat potatoes according to package directions. Using a 1/4-cup ice cream scoop, top each muffin with potatoes. Sprinkle potatoes evenly with cheese. Return to oven and bake, uncovered, about 5 minutes more or until cheese melts.

  • Let the muffins stand in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer muffins to a serving platter. If desired, sprinkle tops with snipped fresh chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 100mg; sodium 603mg; potassium 356mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugar 7g; protein 19g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 1166IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 81mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

