Meal-Prep Shredded Chicken Base

If frozen, thaw in refrigerator overnight. Use to prepare Chicken Masala and Chicken Melts with Olives and Lemon.

Divide shredded chicken among three airtight containers or resealable plastic freezer bags, using 2 cups for each container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken to a large bowl, reserving cooking liquid. When chicken is cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones. Shred chicken using two forks. Add enough of the cooking liquid to moisten.*

Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 45 to 60 minutes or until chicken is done (at least 175°F).

Sprinkle chicken with paprika, salt, and pepper. If desired, in a 4- to 6-qt. Dutch oven cook chicken, half at a time, in hot oil over medium-high heat until browned, turning once. Place all of the chicken in Dutch oven; sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Add broth.

*Tip If desired, strain and reserve the remaining cooking liquid to use for chicken stock.

Slow Cooker Directions Season and, if desired, brown chicken. Place in a 4- to 5-qt. slow cooker; sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Add broth. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours or high 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Continue as directed in Step 3.

Chicken Masala In a 3- to 4-qt. saucepan heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high. Add 1/2 cup each chopped onion, carrot, and bell pepper and 2 cloves garlic, minced; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in one portion Shredded Chicken Master Recipe, one 15-oz. jar tikka masala simmer sauce (such as Patak's), and 1/2 cup chicken broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Stir in one 14.5-oz. can undrained diced tomatoes and 1 cup frozen peas. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes more. Stir in 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro. Serve with hot cooked rice, warmed naan, and/or plain Greek yogurt. Makes 4 servings (1 1/2 cups each).Nutrition analysis per serving: 352 calories, 25 g protein, 23 g carbohydrate, 17 g total fat (7 g sat. fat), 83 mg cholesterol, 6 g fiber. 11 g total sugar, 92% Vitamin !, 36% Vitamin C, 1206 mg sodium, 11% calcium. 20% iron

Chicken Melts with Olives and Lemon Preheat broiler. Arrange four 3/4-inch slices crusty country bread on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from heat 2 minutes or until lightly toasted, turning once. Remove 2 tsp. zest and squeeze 1 Tbsp. juice from one lemon. In a medium bowl combine lemon zest and juice, one portion Shredded Chicken Master Recipe, 1/4 cup each chopped pitted green olives and cornichons, 2 tsp. Dijon-style mustard, 1/4 tsp. black pepper, and dash salt. Divide chicken mixture among four of the toasted bread slices; top each with 1 slice Havarti, Comté, or mild Swiss cheese. Broil 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with arugula or watercress. Makes 4 sandwiches (1 sandwich each). Nutrition analysis per serving: 378 calories, 28 g protein, 27 g carbohydrate, 17 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 86 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 5% Vitamin A 4% Vitamin C, 945 mg sodium, 10% calcium, 14% iron

Chicken Enchiladas Toss chicken mixture with Mexican-blend cheese; roll up mixture in corn or flour tortillas. Place in a greased baking dish. Drizzle with salsa or green enchilada sauce. Sprinkle with additional cheese. Bake 20 minutes at 375°F or until cheese is melted and filling is heated through.