Meal-Prep Shredded Chicken Base
Your weekly meals just got a lot more delicious. Use this master chicken base recipe for enchiladas, chicken wraps, or any recipe calling for shredded chicken.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
If desired, strain and reserve the remaining cooking liquid to use for chicken stock.
Slow Cooker Directions
Season and, if desired, brown chicken. Place in a 4- to 5-qt. slow cooker; sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Add broth. Cover and cook on low 7 to 8 hours or high 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Continue as directed in Step 3.
Chicken Masala
In a 3- to 4-qt. saucepan heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high. Add 1/2 cup each chopped onion, carrot, and bell pepper and 2 cloves garlic, minced; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in one portion Shredded Chicken Master Recipe, one 15-oz. jar tikka masala simmer sauce (such as Patak's), and 1/2 cup chicken broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Stir in one 14.5-oz. can undrained diced tomatoes and 1 cup frozen peas. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes more. Stir in 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro. Serve with hot cooked rice, warmed naan, and/or plain Greek yogurt. Makes 4 servings (1 1/2 cups each).Nutrition analysis per serving: 352 calories, 25 g protein, 23 g carbohydrate, 17 g total fat (7 g sat. fat), 83 mg cholesterol, 6 g fiber. 11 g total sugar, 92% Vitamin !, 36% Vitamin C, 1206 mg sodium, 11% calcium. 20% iron
Chicken Melts with Olives and Lemon
Preheat broiler. Arrange four 3/4-inch slices crusty country bread on a baking sheet. Broil 4 inches from heat 2 minutes or until lightly toasted, turning once. Remove 2 tsp. zest and squeeze 1 Tbsp. juice from one lemon. In a medium bowl combine lemon zest and juice, one portion Shredded Chicken Master Recipe, 1/4 cup each chopped pitted green olives and cornichons, 2 tsp. Dijon-style mustard, 1/4 tsp. black pepper, and dash salt. Divide chicken mixture among four of the toasted bread slices; top each with 1 slice Havarti, Comté, or mild Swiss cheese. Broil 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with arugula or watercress. Makes 4 sandwiches (1 sandwich each). Nutrition analysis per serving: 378 calories, 28 g protein, 27 g carbohydrate, 17 g total fat (6 g sat. fat), 86 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 5% Vitamin A 4% Vitamin C, 945 mg sodium, 10% calcium, 14% iron
Chicken Enchiladas
Toss chicken mixture with Mexican-blend cheese; roll up mixture in corn or flour tortillas. Place in a greased baking dish. Drizzle with salsa or green enchilada sauce. Sprinkle with additional cheese. Bake 20 minutes at 375°F or until cheese is melted and filling is heated through.
Greek Chicken Wraps
On pita bread, pile warmed chicken mixture and chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and Kalamata olives. Top with crumbled feta. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice.