Meal-Prep Ground Meat Base
Choose from ground beef, turkey, or chicken to make this easy ground meat base for all sorts of quick meals throughout your week. For inspiration, try our easy recipes for cheesesteak-style quesadilla or baked Cavatelli. You can also use it in taco bowls, on pizza, and more.
Philly Cheesesteak-Style Quesadillas
In a 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium. Add 3 cups sliced fresh button mushrooms and 1 1/4 cups each green bell pepper strips and thin onion wedges; cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables. In same skillet heat one-half portion (1 3/4 cups) Ground Meat Master Recipe over medium, stirring occasionally. Using four 10-inch flour tortillas, place 1 slice torn American cheese or 1/4 cup shredded provolone cheese on half of each tortilla. Divide ground meat and vegetables among tortillas. Top each with 1 slice additional torn American cheese or 1/4 cup shredded provolone cheese. Fold tortillas in half over filling. Coat a 12-inch skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium. Add quesadillas, two at a time, and cook 6 minutes or until golden, turning once. Cut into wedges. Makes 4 servings (1 quesadilla each).Nutrition analysis per serving: 601 calories, 32 g protein, 48 g carbohydrate, 32 g total fat (15 g sat. fat), 98 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 36% Vitamin A, 33% Vitamin C, 1581 mg sodium, 59% calcium, 29% iron
Easy Baked Cavatelli
Preheat oven to 400°F. In a deep 12-inch ovenproof skillet combine one portion Ground Meat Master Recipe; 2 1/2 cups dried cavatelli or gemelli pasta; two 14.5-oz. cans undrained diced tomatoes; one 14.5-oz. can reduced-sodium chicken broth; 2/3 cup water; 1/3 cup torn fresh basil; 2 Tbsp. olive oil; 4 cloves garlic, minced; 1/2 tsp. salt; and 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes, stirring occasionally (pasta will not be tender). Top with 2 cups shredded Italian cheese blend. Bake 10 minutes or until pasta is tender and cheese is golden. If desired, sprinkle with additional basil. Makes 8 servings (about 1 cup each).Nutrition analysis per serving: 425 calories, 28 g protein, 40 g carbohydrate, 16 g total fat (7 g sat. fat), 62 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 40% Vitamin A, 11% Vitamin C, 846 mg sodium, 21% calcium, 22% iron