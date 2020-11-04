Meal-Prep Ground Meat Base

Philly Cheesesteak-Style Quesadillas

In a 10-inch skillet heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium. Add 3 cups sliced fresh button mushrooms and 1 1/4 cups each green bell pepper strips and thin onion wedges; cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables. In same skillet heat one-half portion (1 3/4 cups) Ground Meat Master Recipe over medium, stirring occasionally. Using four 10-inch flour tortillas, place 1 slice torn American cheese or 1/4 cup shredded provolone cheese on half of each tortilla. Divide ground meat and vegetables among tortillas. Top each with 1 slice additional torn American cheese or 1/4 cup shredded provolone cheese. Fold tortillas in half over filling. Coat a 12-inch skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium. Add quesadillas, two at a time, and cook 6 minutes or until golden, turning once. Cut into wedges. Makes 4 servings (1 quesadilla each).Nutrition analysis per serving: 601 calories, 32 g protein, 48 g carbohydrate, 32 g total fat (15 g sat. fat), 98 mg cholesterol, 5 g fiber, 7 g total sugar, 36% Vitamin A, 33% Vitamin C, 1581 mg sodium, 59% calcium, 29% iron