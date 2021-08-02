Matcha-Ginger Balls

Rating: Unrated

Matcha is known for its creamy and astringent-tasting notes. The distinctive green tea powder in this low-sugar cookie recipe has some serious health benefits. The green tea is rich in antioxidants shown to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and reduce heart disease risk.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
chill:
1 hr
bake:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
42
Yield:
about 42 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine first five ingredients (through lemon zest). Beat with a mixer on medium until combined. Add brown sugar; beat until fluffy. Beat in baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Beat in eggs. Beat in flour and, if desired, food coloring. Cover and chill 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Shape dough in 1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack. Lightly dust with cocoa powder.

To Store

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 10g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 18.2IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; folate 14.8mcg; sodium 45mg; potassium 21mg; calcium 12mg; iron 0.5mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/12/2021