Massaged Kale

No need to worry about how to cook kale. Try our quick-prep Massaged Kale recipe that takes out all the bitterness from the healthy leafy greens.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a very large mixing bowl combine kale, olive oil, 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, and the kosher salt. Using clean hands, firmly rub olive oil, lemon juice, and salt into kale until softened, about 5 minutes. Kale will darken and reduce in mass. Serve with additional lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
18 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 70mg; potassium 105mg; carbohydrates 2g; fiber 0g; sugar 0g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2124IU; vitamin c 26mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 7mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 32mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

Donna Little
10/25/2014
Removing the spine from the kale will greatly reduce bitterness.
Grace Mack
06/20/2013
Really good and easy way to use kale. Needed to added more dressing and massage again on leftovers or they were a little tough.
