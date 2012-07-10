Mashed Potatoes with Savory Thyme Granola
This holiday recipe will widen your view on granola. Oats and pumpkin seeds go savory instead of sweet when flavored with cheese and Worcestershire sauce, then sprinkled on top of mashed potatoes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For granola, preheat oven to 300°F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper; set aside.
-
In a large bowl stir together oats, rice cereal, pumpkin seeds, cheese, thyme, kosher salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. In a small bowl combine egg white, oil, and Worcestershire sauce. Drizzle egg white mixture over oat mixture; toss gently to coat. Spread mixture in the prepared baking pan. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Cool on a wire rack.
-
Meanwhile, in a 3 to 4-quart Dutch oven cook potatoes, covered, in enough boiling lightly salted water to cover for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender; drain. Return potatoes to Dutch oven.
-
Mash potatoes with a potato masher or an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Add butter; gradually beat in whipping cream to make mashed potatoes light and fluffy. Season to taste with salt and additional pepper. Sprinkle each serving with 2 tablespoons of the granola.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare granola as directed. Transfer to an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Variations:
Prefer another potato? Try red-skin, russet, or even sweet potatoes. Like rosemary? Swap out the thyme for an equal amount of fresh rosemary. Have extra celery root? Use half potatoes and half celery root in the mash.