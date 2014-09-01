Mashed New Potatoes
Ingredients
Directions
In a covered large saucepan cook potatoes and garlic in enough boiling, lightly salted water to cover about 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain in a colander.
In the same saucepan heat milk and oil over medium heat until mixture is bubbly around the edges. Remove from heat. Return potatoes to pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Mash with a potato masher or beat with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. If desired, sprinkle with fresh herbs.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
199 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 411 mg sodium. 769 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 104 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 76 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;