Mashed Confetti Parsnips and Cauliflower

In a Dutch oven bring the water and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt to boiling. Meanwhile, place parsnips in a food processor. Cover and process until chopped; transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with cauliflower, then with carrots and onion. Add chopped vegetables to the boiling water; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 9 to 11 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Drain in a colander.