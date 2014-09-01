Mashed Confetti Parsnips and Cauliflower
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a Dutch oven bring the water and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt to boiling. Meanwhile, place parsnips in a food processor. Cover and process until chopped; transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with cauliflower, then with carrots and onion. Add chopped vegetables to the boiling water; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 9 to 11 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Drain in a colander.Advertisement
-
Return vegetables to the hot pan over low heat. Mash with a potato masher until vegetables reach desired consistency. Cook and stir over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until any excess water is evaporated. Stir in chives, parsley, cheese, butter, pepper, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
139 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 12 mg cholesterol; 294 mg sodium. 607 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3681 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 102 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 79 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;