Masa Harina Thumbprints with Cajeta

Cajeta is a type of dulce de leche, but it's made with goat's milk for special flavor. Find it online or in specialty stores.

prep:
40 mins
bake:
12 mins
total:
52 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
  • In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons espresso and water until dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl beat together the butter, sugar, baking soda, and salt until light and fluffy. Beat in masa harina alternately with the epresso water until well blended.

  • Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheets. Using your thumb, make an indent in the center of each ball.

  • Bake about 12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Remove cookies to a wire rack; cool completely. Before serving, fill centers with cajeta and sprinkle with additional espresso powder.

Storage:

Layer and store unfilled. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. To serve, thaw (if frozen) and fill as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 8mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 7g; protein 1g; vitamin a 78.9IU; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 3.7mcg; sodium 78mg; potassium 55mg; calcium 25mg; iron 0.2mg.
