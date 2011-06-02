Martini with Stuffed Olives
Nothing says cool like a classic martini. Connoisseurs insist on serving theirs immediately -- before the ice has the slightest chance of melting and diluting the drink.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Stuff olives with blue cheese. Thread the stuffed olives onto a cocktail pick; set aside.Advertisement
-
Place ice cubes in a cocktail shaker. Add vodka and vermouth. Cover and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with the olive kabob.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
200 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 434 mg sodium. 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 3 g protein;