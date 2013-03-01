Market Stand Pasta Salad with Garlic and Shallot Dressing

Toss up your pasta salad recipe routine by using lasagna noodles and a zesty shallot dressing! To please the meat-lovers, add a handful of diced salami to the pasta salad.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
chill:
1 hr
cook:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, on a work surface lightly smash garlic cloves; remove and discard skins. In a small saucepan combine the garlic, olive oil, shallot, salt, and pepper. Cook over medium-low heat about 15 minutes or until garlic and shallot are very tender and caramelized. Let cool. Scrape garlic mixture into a blender. Add lemon peel, lemon juice, and agave syrup. Cover and blend until almost smooth. Set aside.

  • In a large pot cook lasagna noodles in boiling salted water according to package directions, adding 3 cups vegetables for the last 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; rinse with cold water. Drain noodles and vegetables well, lightly patting with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

  • In a large bowl combine noodles mixture, baby kale, tomatoes, basil, and salami. Lightly toss to mix. Pour dressing over salad; toss to coat. Cover and chill for 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
595 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 43mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 68g; mono fat 16g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 15g; protein 21g; vitamin a 13362.3IU; vitamin c 63.2mg; thiamin 0.9mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 7.5mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 185.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.8mcg; sodium 1056mg; potassium 847mg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 4.1mg.
