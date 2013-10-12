Marinated Shrimp Scampi
For a simple seafood starter, marinate shrimp in a garlicky white wine sauce, then broil. Serve with extra lemon wedges and parsley for a fresh finish.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For marinade, in a small bowl combine oil, wine, garlic, lemon peel, salt, and crushed red pepper. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours.Advertisement
-
Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact. Rinse shrimp; pat dry with paper towels. Place shrimp in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. Pour marinade over shrimp. Seal bag; turn to coat shrimp. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour, turning bag once.
-
Preheat broiler. Drain shrimp, reserving marinade. Place shrimp on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 2 minutes. Turn shrimp over and brush with the reserved marinade; discard any remaining marinade. Broil for 2 to 4 minutes more or until shrimp are opaque.
-
To serve, mound shrimp on a serving platter. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges. If desired, use picks for serving.