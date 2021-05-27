Marinara Sauce
Spice up your homemade marinara sauce with one of our delicious variations including creamy vodka and Puttanesca.
Use a pair of kitchen shears to cut up the San Marzano tomatoes in the cans.
To serve over pasta
Use 1 1/2 to 2 oz. dried pasta per serving. Cook pasta according to package directions. Serve sauce over pasta.
To Store
Transfer sauce to an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.
Creamy Vodka: Prepare as directed, except stir in 1/4 cup vodka with the tomatoes in Step 1. Simmer as directed. Before serving or storing, stir in 3/4 cup heavy cream.
Per serving: 75 cal., 3 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 8 mg chol., 274 mg sodium, 9 g carb., 2 g fiber, 6 g sugars, 2 g pro.
14% Vitamin A, 16% Vitamin C, 5% calcium, 10% ironGarden Vegetable: Prepare as directed, except increase olive oil to 2 Tbsp. Add 1 cup each chopped green bell pepper, quartered canned artichokes hearts, sliced fresh mushrooms, and chopped zucchini or eggplant with the onion in Step 1. Continue as directed.
Per serving: 54 cal., 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 295 mg sodium, 10 g carb., 2 g fiber, 6 g sugars, 2 g pro.
12% Vitamin A, 23% Vitamin C, 4% calcium, 10% ironMarinara Sauce with Meatballs: Prepared as directed through Step 2. Meanwhile, for meatballs, preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl combine 2 eggs; 1/2 cup each fine dry bread crumbs and finely chopped onion; 1/4 cup each milk and chopped fresh parsley; 1 clove garlic, minced; 1/2 tsp. each salt and black pepper; and 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper. Add 1 lb. each ground beef and bulk pork sausage; mix well. Shape mixture into 16 meatballs; place in a shallow baking pan. Bake 25 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through (160°F), turning occasionally. Use tongs to transfer meatballs to sauce.
Per 1 meatball: 168 cal., 12 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 62 mg chol., 287 mg sodium, 4 g carb., 0 g fiber, 1 g sugars, 11 g pro.
3% Vitamin A, 2% Vitamin C, 2% calcium, 6% ironPuttanesca: Prepare as directed, except mash 3 or 4 anchovy fillets into onion mixture in Step 1; cook 30 seconds more. Stir 1/2 cup sliced pitted ripe olives and 2 Tbsp. drained capers into sauce. If desired, stir in 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley and 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper.
Per serving: 49 cal., 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg chol., 328 mg sodium, 9 g carb., 2 g fiber, 6 g sugars, 2 g pro.
12% Vitamin A, 16% Vitamin C, 5% calcium, 10% iron