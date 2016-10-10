Marcona Almond-Toffee Bars

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Full of toffee, chocolate bits, and Marcona almonds, these easy bars are sure to be a hit. Perfect for a quick dessert recipe, these bars are party-ready in less than an hour.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan.

    Advertisement

  • For the crust, in a medium bowl stir together the oats, graham cracker crumbs, and butter. Press crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan using the back of a large spoon.

  • Sprinkle the chocolate pieces, toffee bits, and almonds evenly over crust. Evenly drizzle with sweetened condensed milk.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until center is bubbly and almonds are toasted. Remove from oven and immediately run a thin knife between bars and foil to loosen. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.

To Store:

Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 57 mg sodium. 77 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 81 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 35 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
torrisimoneaux
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2018
Best Marcona Almond Toffee Bar Recipe I¿ve found and made in years. Perfect for Southern Afternoon Coffee Bookclub. Everyone asked for this recipe. I think I will be enjoying these again next month.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019