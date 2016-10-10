Marcona Almond-Toffee Bars
Full of toffee, chocolate bits, and Marcona almonds, these easy bars are sure to be a hit. Perfect for a quick dessert recipe, these bars are party-ready in less than an hour.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan.
For the crust, in a medium bowl stir together the oats, graham cracker crumbs, and butter. Press crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan using the back of a large spoon.
Sprinkle the chocolate pieces, toffee bits, and almonds evenly over crust. Evenly drizzle with sweetened condensed milk.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until center is bubbly and almonds are toasted. Remove from oven and immediately run a thin knife between bars and foil to loosen. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.