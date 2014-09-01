Maple-Tangerine Crepes

Ingredients

Directions

  • For sauce, in a small saucepan combine the 1/3 cup maple syrup and the cornstarch. Stir in tangerine juice. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine egg, milk, flour, oil, sugar, and the 1 teaspoon tangerine peel; whisk until smooth.

  • Heat a lightly greased 8-inch skillet over medium-high heat; remove from heat. Spoon in 2 tablespoons of the batter; lift and tilt skillet to spread batter evenly. Return to heat; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until brown on one side only. Invert skillet over paper towels; remove crepe. Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing skillet occasionally. If crepes are browning too quickly, reduce heat to medium.

  • For filling, in a small bowl combine mascarpone cheese and the 2 tablespoons maple syrup. Spread unbrowned side of each crepe with 1 tablespoon of the filling; fold crepe into quarters. Serve crepes with sauce. If desired, garnish with tangerine slices and/or additional tangerine peel.

To Make Ahead:

If you like, prepare the crepes ahead; cool completely. Layer crepes between sheets of waxed paper or parchment paper, wrap in plastic wrap, and place in a resealable plastic bag; seal. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To use, thaw at room temperature if frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 21 mg sodium. 106 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 358 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 64 mg calcium; 431 mg iron;

Reviews

