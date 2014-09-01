Maple-Tangerine Crepes
Ingredients
Directions
For sauce, in a small saucepan combine the 1/3 cup maple syrup and the cornstarch. Stir in tangerine juice. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Set aside.Advertisement
In a medium bowl combine egg, milk, flour, oil, sugar, and the 1 teaspoon tangerine peel; whisk until smooth.
Heat a lightly greased 8-inch skillet over medium-high heat; remove from heat. Spoon in 2 tablespoons of the batter; lift and tilt skillet to spread batter evenly. Return to heat; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until brown on one side only. Invert skillet over paper towels; remove crepe. Repeat with the remaining batter, greasing skillet occasionally. If crepes are browning too quickly, reduce heat to medium.
For filling, in a small bowl combine mascarpone cheese and the 2 tablespoons maple syrup. Spread unbrowned side of each crepe with 1 tablespoon of the filling; fold crepe into quarters. Serve crepes with sauce. If desired, garnish with tangerine slices and/or additional tangerine peel.
To Make Ahead:
If you like, prepare the crepes ahead; cool completely. Layer crepes between sheets of waxed paper or parchment paper, wrap in plastic wrap, and place in a resealable plastic bag; seal. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To use, thaw at room temperature if frozen.