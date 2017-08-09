Maple-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies
Your usual raisin-oatmeal cookies just got a big upgrade! Add a drizzle of maple syrup to the dough, and finish each cookie with a sweet maple syrup glaze.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in 1/3 cup maple syrup, egg, and 1 tsp. of the vanilla. Beat in flour on low. Stir in oats and raisins.Advertisement
-
Drop dough by teaspoons 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 12 minutes or until edges are set and centers are still soft. Cool 2 minutes on cookie sheet. Remove; cool on wire rack.
-
In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, the 3 Tbsp. maple syrup, and the remaining 1/2 tsp. vanilla. If necessary, add a milk or water, 1/2 tsp. at a time, to desired consistency. Drizzle over cooled cookies.
*Tip
If using regular oats, use an additional 1/4 cup all-purpose flour.
To Store
Place cookies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.