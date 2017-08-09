Maple-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4 stars
Your usual raisin-oatmeal cookies just got a big upgrade! Add a drizzle of maple syrup to the dough, and finish each cookie with a sweet maple syrup glaze.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in 1/3 cup maple syrup, egg, and 1 tsp. of the vanilla. Beat in flour on low. Stir in oats and raisins.

  • Drop dough by teaspoons 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 12 minutes or until edges are set and centers are still soft. Cool 2 minutes on cookie sheet. Remove; cool on wire rack.

  • In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, the 3 Tbsp. maple syrup, and the remaining 1/2 tsp. vanilla. If necessary, add a milk or water, 1/2 tsp. at a time, to desired consistency. Drizzle over cooled cookies.

*Tip

If using regular oats, use an additional 1/4 cup all-purpose flour.

To Store

Place cookies in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 69 mg sodium. 69 mg potassium; 20 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 104 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 15 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

