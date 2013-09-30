Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle
A crunchy pecan brittle topping and nontraditional maple flavor transform the basic pumpkin pie.
Ingredients
Filling:
Salted Pecan Brittle
Directions
Filling:
-
Prepare Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. Preheat oven to 375°F.
-
For filling, in a large bowl combine pumpkin, maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Add eggs; beat lightly with a fork until combined. Gradually add milk; stir to combine.
-
Carefully pour filling in pastry shell. To prevent overbrowning, cover edge of pie crust with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes more or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 1 hour. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
-
To serve, sprinkle with Salted Pecan Brittle.
Salted Pecan Brittle:
-
Line a shallow baking pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a small saucepan combine the sugar and water. Stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring to boiling. Boil at a moderate steady rate, without stirring, until mixture turns a dark amber color, about 10 minutes. Stir in pecans and 1/2 tsp. sea salt. Remove from heat and immediately pour onto the prepared baking pan. Using a spatula, spread evenly. Immediately sprinkle with remaining sea salt. Cool completely. Break into large pieces.
Tips
Pecan brittle can be made ahead - if you can keep people from eating it that long. Store in a covered container at room temperature up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts (Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle)
Pastry for Single Crust Pie
Ingredients
Directions
-
Stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until pieces are pea-size.
-
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening dough, using 1 tablespoon of the water at a time, until all the dough is moistened. Form dough into a ball.
-
On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten dough. Roll dough from center to edges into a circle about 12 inches in diameter.
-
To transfer pastry, wrap it around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry.
-
Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry. Bake as directed in individual recipes.