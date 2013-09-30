Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle

A crunchy pecan brittle topping and nontraditional maple flavor transform the basic pumpkin pie.

Ingredients

Filling:

Salted Pecan Brittle

Directions

Filling:

  • Prepare Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. Preheat oven to 375°F.

  • For filling, in a large bowl combine pumpkin, maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, and 1/2 tsp. salt. Add eggs; beat lightly with a fork until combined. Gradually add milk; stir to combine.

  • Carefully pour filling in pastry shell. To prevent overbrowning, cover edge of pie crust with foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes more or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 1 hour. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.

  • To serve, sprinkle with Salted Pecan Brittle.

Salted Pecan Brittle:

  • Line a shallow baking pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. In a small saucepan combine the sugar and water. Stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring to boiling. Boil at a moderate steady rate, without stirring, until mixture turns a dark amber color, about 10 minutes. Stir in pecans and 1/2 tsp. sea salt. Remove from heat and immediately pour onto the prepared baking pan. Using a spatula, spread evenly. Immediately sprinkle with remaining sea salt. Cool completely. Break into large pieces.

Tips

Pecan brittle can be made ahead - if you can keep people from eating it that long. Store in a covered container at room temperature up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts (Maple Pumpkin Pie with Salted Pecan Brittle)

Per Serving:
560 calories; 30 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 113 mg cholesterol; 566 mg sodium. 326 mg potassium; 68 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 49 g sugar; 7 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 8867 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 56 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 117 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Pastry for Single Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until pieces are pea-size.

  • Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening dough, using 1 tablespoon of the water at a time, until all the dough is moistened. Form dough into a ball.

  • On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten dough. Roll dough from center to edges into a circle about 12 inches in diameter.

  • To transfer pastry, wrap it around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate, being careful not to stretch pastry.

  • Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry. Bake as directed in individual recipes.

Andrew Dickinson
Rating: Unrated
10/16/2013
The picture shows a something creamy and white on top. Is that meringue? http://www.pdfmagazines.org/uploads/posts/2013-10/1381647813_better-homes-and-gardens-magazine-november-2013-1.jpg
Wendy
Rating: Unrated
11/09/2013
My "base" is cooling right now. It would be nice to know what size spring form pan you recommend. Mine is an 8", and it took FOREVER to cook and set. Even still, I have no idea if the recipe requires a 9 or 10. With that being said, it smells wonderful and I look forward to sharing this with my family.
Liz Walker Alandt
Rating: Unrated
12/11/2013
My brittle went back to sugar before the 10 minutes were up and before it became the dark, amber color! This failed! I had to add butter and corn syrup to ressurect it. Also the pie had no spices in it?? pretty bland!
